We know that the use of visuals and schedules are an effective intervention for students with special needs. Why should these strategies be limited to the school environment? This resource contains visuals and schedules that are created specifically for the home setting! Teachers and therapists - share with parents how to use these tools to improve behavior, assist with communication, and make life easier!
Included in this resource:
- First/Then Board with 8 Picture Options
- Home Help Choice Board
- Clothing Labels
- Where's Mom or Dad? Moveable Visual Cue
- Morning Routine Schedule
- Behavior Visuals
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
