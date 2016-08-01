We know that the use of visuals and schedules are an effective intervention for students with special needs. Why should these strategies be limited to the school environment? This resource contains visuals and schedules that are created specifically for the home setting! Teachers and therapists - share with parents how to use these tools to improve behavior, assist with communication, and make life easier!


Included in this resource:
- First/Then Board with 8 Picture Options
- Home Help Choice Board
- Clothing Labels
- Where's Mom or Dad? Moveable Visual Cue
- Morning Routine Schedule
- Behavior Visuals

$5.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg
  • Home-Resources.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Parents/Carers

jpg, 77 KB

1

Resource for Parents/Carers

jpg, 39 KB

2

Resource for Parents/Carers

jpg, 38 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades