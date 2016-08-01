This packet includes over 35 visuals to be used in special education or general education classrooms! Children with autism struggle with expressive and receptive language abilities. Visuals are an essential tool to help students with autism understand their environment and express their wants and needs. These visuals could be used in a special education classroom or in a general education classroom where students are included.
Print, laminate, cut out, and use!
Included in this resource:
- 3 I want... Visuals
- Stop, Don’t Touch, and 2 Clean up Visuals
- Computer rules:
- 8 Big Labels for around the room:
sensory area, break area, kitchen, class library, play area, computer, teacher desk, closet
- Big Visuals: be quiet, do not leave room, sit and wait (x2), stand and wait, stop, and time out (X2)
- I like/I don't like that Visuals
- First work, then break.
- Home visuals including bus, car, and walker visuals
- 2 Don't Touch Visuals
- Don't run, walk visual
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82