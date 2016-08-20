Les élèves peuvent utiliser les mots de vocabulaire pour les aider à remplir l'acrostiche.

Le printemps-acrostiche (2 versions)

Le Printemps-mots caches (2 versions)

Le Printemps-mots cachés-réponses

Vocabulaire du Printemps

Total Pages 9

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Voici-le-printemps--bonus-pk.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 6 MB

Voici-le-printemps--bonus-pk

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades