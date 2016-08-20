A great way to get your students excited to learn Easter vocabulary!
Prints well in Black and White!
Includes:
-Acrostic template ( Joyeuses Pâques )
-French/English Easter vocabulary sheet (could be used as a mini poster)
-French Easter vocabulary sheet (could be used as a mini poster)
-Alphabetical order sheet
-Sentence writing sheet
-French Easter vocabulary match sheet(answers included)
-Faire des Mots sheet (make as many words with phrase)
Tip: Have students use Easter vocabulary sheet to assist in completing acrostic.
Total Pages 9
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
