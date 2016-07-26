Determine volume by determining the number of unit cubes that will fit in cube or rectangular prism, and by using the standard volume formula. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Recognize unit cubes
- Determine volume by calculating or counting unit cubes
- Solve volume for cubes and rectangular prisms by multiplying length, width and height
decimals to hundredths
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.MD.4
