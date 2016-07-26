Determine volume by determining the number of unit cubes that will fit in cube or rectangular prism, and by using the standard volume formula. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Recognize unit cubes
- Determine volume by calculating or counting unit cubes
- Solve volume for cubes and rectangular prisms by multiplying length, width and height
decimals to hundredths

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.MD.4

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • unitcubes5md4.pdf
  • 5md4-1answers.pdf
  • 5md4-2answers.pdf
  • 5md4-3answers.pdf
  • 5md4-5answers.pdf
  • 5md4-6answers.pdf
  • 5md4-10answers.pdf
  • unitcubes5md4.pub

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 221 KB

unitcubes5md4

Resource for Centers

pdf, 149 KB

5md4-1answers

Resource for Centers

pdf, 148 KB

5md4-2answers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades