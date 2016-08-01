Make science fun and interactive with these visual and engaging file folder activities! This packet contains directions, labels, and resources to create 12 hands on activities. File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store! These could also be put into a binder for great morning work or independent task time!



These resources work on discriminating between seasons, associating activities, clothing, and features with seasons/weather, and weather vocabulary. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills!





This packet contains 12 File Folder Activities!

- Dress Boy for Winter and Summer

- Dress Girl for Winter and Summer

- Sort Clothes by Season

- Seasonal Item Sort

- Match Temperature to Season

- Match Person to Season

- Match Summer Vocabulary

- Match Spring Vocabulary

- Match Winter Vocabulary

- Match Fall Vocabulary

- Match Weather Vocabulary

- Match Weather Pictures to Words



Detailed instructions for setup and visual labels included for each activity!