Make science fun and interactive with these visual and engaging file folder activities! This packet contains directions, labels, and resources to create 12 hands on activities. File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store! These could also be put into a binder for great morning work or independent task time!
These resources work on discriminating between seasons, associating activities, clothing, and features with seasons/weather, and weather vocabulary. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills!
This packet contains 12 File Folder Activities!
- Dress Boy for Winter and Summer
- Dress Girl for Winter and Summer
- Sort Clothes by Season
- Seasonal Item Sort
- Match Temperature to Season
- Match Person to Season
- Match Summer Vocabulary
- Match Spring Vocabulary
- Match Winter Vocabulary
- Match Fall Vocabulary
- Match Weather Vocabulary
- Match Weather Pictures to Words
Detailed instructions for setup and visual labels included for each activity!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82