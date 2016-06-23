Weather: Beat the Clock Game



Science Game: Weather Beat the Clock! Game is designed to reinforce the science vocabulary focusing on Weather while the students have fun. Simply print, cut, and enjoy!



Topics featured on the game cards:



- Dew Point

- Humidity

- Wind

- Relative Humidity

- Front

- Occluded Front

- Precipitation

- Clouds

- Temperate Zones

- Climate

- Greenhouse Effect

- Air Mass

- Sea Breeze

- Weather

- Seasons

- El Nino

- Water Cycle

- Hydrosphere

- Jet Stream

- Coriolis Effect



This game has been designed to fit into several situations:



- The game may be an entire classroom activity.

- The game may be a stand alone enrichment.

- The game may be a group activity.

- The game may be a review of a unit’s vocabulary

- The game may be an introduction to a unit’s vocabulary.

- The game may be timed or untimed.



The way the game is played:

- Each student playing the game is given a game board.

(The game board has the definition or explanation printed in each square.)

- Each student is given a copy of the game cards.

- (The students will be given a designated amount of time (assigned by you the teacher) to place the correct terms on top of the game board. - The cards are to be matched with the correct definition.

- At the end of the designated time, the cards are to be checked for accuracy.