This mega pack contains TONS of resources to help your students learn about weather concepts and how weather relates to their life. Included in this product are a vast range of products that would work well for a wide range of types of students including nonreaders and visual learners.

This product contains:
- two visual programs for looking up the temperature and playground transitions
- 4 variations of a daily weather page to indicate the temperature, weather, and season for students of a variety of levels - nonreaders, readers, and writers.
- sorting sunny vs. cloudy activity
- visual task for identifying appropriate clothing options each day
- 15 Weather Flashcards (including simple definitions)
- Adapted book "oh WOW - What's the Weather?"
- 10 matching worksheets
- 10 weather related writing activities
- 6 visual following direction weather activities
- 10 weather forecast comprehension worksheets
- weather bingo (with 2 levels of play & 15 bingo boards)
- I have, Who has? Weather Game

$7.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg
  • weather-mega-pack.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 56 KB

1

Project/Activity

jpg, 48 KB

2

Project/Activity

jpg, 45 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades