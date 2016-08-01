This mega pack contains TONS of resources to help your students learn about weather concepts and how weather relates to their life. Included in this product are a vast range of products that would work well for a wide range of types of students including nonreaders and visual learners.
This product contains:
- two visual programs for looking up the temperature and playground transitions
- 4 variations of a daily weather page to indicate the temperature, weather, and season for students of a variety of levels - nonreaders, readers, and writers.
- sorting sunny vs. cloudy activity
- visual task for identifying appropriate clothing options each day
- 15 Weather Flashcards (including simple definitions)
- Adapted book "oh WOW - What's the Weather?"
- 10 matching worksheets
- 10 weather related writing activities
- 6 visual following direction weather activities
- 10 weather forecast comprehension worksheets
- weather bingo (with 2 levels of play & 15 bingo boards)
- I have, Who has? Weather Game
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
