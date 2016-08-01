This mega pack contains TONS of resources to help your students learn about weather concepts and how weather relates to their life. Included in this product are a vast range of products that would work well for a wide range of types of students including nonreaders and visual learners.



This product contains:

- two visual programs for looking up the temperature and playground transitions

- 4 variations of a daily weather page to indicate the temperature, weather, and season for students of a variety of levels - nonreaders, readers, and writers.

- sorting sunny vs. cloudy activity

- visual task for identifying appropriate clothing options each day

- 15 Weather Flashcards (including simple definitions)

- Adapted book "oh WOW - What's the Weather?"

- 10 matching worksheets

- 10 weather related writing activities

- 6 visual following direction weather activities

- 10 weather forecast comprehension worksheets

- weather bingo (with 2 levels of play & 15 bingo boards)

- I have, Who has? Weather Game