Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican heritage, culture, and pride. The day is mostly celebrated by people of Mexican heritage in the United States.
This is a web search designed to give students factual information about Cinco de Mayo as they use the internet. During the search they use a variety of strategies and skills that will prepare them to do research.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 15, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
