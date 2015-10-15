Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican heritage, culture, and pride. The day is mostly celebrated by people of Mexican heritage in the United States.
This is a web search designed to give students factual information about Cinco de Mayo as they use the internet. During the search they use a variety of strategies and skills that will prepare them to do research.

$1.60

$2.00);

(20% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • WebQuestCincodeMayoGrades-(1).pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 15, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 372 KB

WebQuestCincodeMayoGrades-(1)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades