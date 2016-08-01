Responding to who, what, where, when, and why questions can be extremely challenging for children with autism, cognitive impairments, or speech disorders. Practice answering questions using these fun bingo games! Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!
This product contains:
- Who Bingo
- What Bingo
- Where Bingo
- When Bingo
- Why Bingo
- Wh- Mix Up {containing who, what, where, when, & why questions}
Each game contains 16 calling cards & 10 playing boards! 6 separate bingo games are included in this set!
Working on each wh- question in isolation will allow students to identifying the patterning in responding. The wh- mix up game will help teach discrimination!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82