Responding to who, what, where, when, and why questions can be extremely challenging for children with autism, cognitive impairments, or speech disorders. Practice answering questions using these fun bingo games! Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!

This product contains:
- Who Bingo
- What Bingo
- Where Bingo
- When Bingo
- Why Bingo
- Wh- Mix Up {containing who, what, where, when, & why questions}

Each game contains 16 calling cards & 10 playing boards! 6 separate bingo games are included in this set!

Working on each wh- question in isolation will allow students to identifying the patterning in responding. The wh- mix up game will help teach discrimination!

$8.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.png
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • wh--question-bingo.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

png, 48 KB

1

Game

png, 108 KB

2

Game

png, 93 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades