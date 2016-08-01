Responding to who, what, where, when, and why questions can be extremely challenging for children with autism, cognitive impairments, or speech disorders. Practice answering questions using these fun bingo games! Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!



This product contains:

- Who Bingo

- What Bingo

- Where Bingo

- When Bingo

- Why Bingo

- Wh- Mix Up {containing who, what, where, when, & why questions}



Each game contains 16 calling cards & 10 playing boards! 6 separate bingo games are included in this set!



Working on each wh- question in isolation will allow students to identifying the patterning in responding. The wh- mix up game will help teach discrimination!