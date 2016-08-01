This mega pack contains TONS of resources to help your students learn how to successfully answer who, what, where, when, and why questions. This skill can be a struggle for children with autism, cognitive impairments, or speech disorders. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!



This product contains:

- Wh- Question Posters (one for each question)

- Wh- Question Visual Cards

- Visual Question Worksheets (25 total - 5 for each question: who, what, where, when, and why)

- Answering Question Worksheets (14 total)

- Mini Books (1 eight page mini book for each question - who, what, where, when, and why - students can color, put together, & read)

- Picture Flashcards Intervention (25 photo flashcards with corresponding questions, directions, & data sheet)

- Fluency Intervention (materials, directions, & data sheet)



This pack is massive! It's nearly 100 pages of ready to go and easy to implement activities and interventions that target a skill that is often very difficult to teach!