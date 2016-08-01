These units are a fun way to help your students learn how to successfully answer who, what, where, when, and why questions in a fun holiday theme! This skill can be a struggle for children with autism, cognitive impairments, or speech disorders. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!

This product contains 6 units:
- Halloween
- Thanksgiving
- Christmas
- Valentine's Day
- St. Patrick's Day
- Easter

Each unit contains product contains:
- Visual Wh- Question Worksheets
- Written Wh- Question Worksheets
- Themed Wh- Question Mini Book
- Photo Wh- Question Flashcards

Anything holiday related is always motivating and engaging! Target important concepts while still joining in on the fun of the season!

