These units are a fun way to help your students learn how to successfully answer who, what, where, when, and why questions in a fun holiday theme! This skill can be a struggle for children with autism, cognitive impairments, or speech disorders. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!
This product contains 6 units:
- Halloween
- Thanksgiving
- Christmas
- Valentine's Day
- St. Patrick's Day
- Easter
Each unit contains product contains:
- Visual Wh- Question Worksheets
- Written Wh- Question Worksheets
- Themed Wh- Question Mini Book
- Photo Wh- Question Flashcards
Anything holiday related is always motivating and engaging! Target important concepts while still joining in on the fun of the season!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82