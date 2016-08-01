These units are a fun way to help your students learn how to successfully answer who, what, where, when, and why questions in a fun holiday theme! This skill can be a struggle for children with autism, cognitive impairments, or speech disorders. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!



This product contains 6 units:

- Halloween

- Thanksgiving

- Christmas

- Valentine's Day

- St. Patrick's Day

- Easter



Each unit contains product contains:

- Visual Wh- Question Worksheets

- Written Wh- Question Worksheets

- Themed Wh- Question Mini Book

- Photo Wh- Question Flashcards



Anything holiday related is always motivating and engaging! Target important concepts while still joining in on the fun of the season!