This is a super cute adapted work to repetitive reading, vocabulary, and identification of features and function. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 12 pages each with a different bug. Students put velcro bugs on each of the pages! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



This is one of my students' favorite books! The repetition of each page has helped some of my less verbal students engage in a reading activity! Feature and function is a hard concept to work on and this book targets it in a basic way!