This is a super cute adapted work to repetitive reading, animal vocabulary, and prepositions. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 9 pages each with a different bug. Students put velcro bugs on each of the pages in the correct spot according to the preposition! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



This is one of my students' favorite books! The repetition of each page has helped some of my less verbal students engage in a reading activity!