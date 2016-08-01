This adapted book is great to work on the 'when' question. This book works on the essential skills of making inferences, vocabulary, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 12 pages each with a hint for a different when question. Students put velcro picture of the correct response on each of the pages! There are 3 picture options on each page - so it's like a mini multiple choice! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!
Question answering is difficult for children with autism. This book isolates the 'when' question and has worked well for skill building for my students.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
