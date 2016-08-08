This door sign has been created for the needs of busy principals and teachers everywhere who never seem to be able to cross paths!

This "The Principal Is..." Door Sign is available in four designs (two white backgrounds, two image backgrounds) as well as an editable sign.

To use, print out on heavy cardstock and attach to a cookie sheet. Attach one of the included arrows onto a magnet to indicate where you are. You can also laminate and use sticky tack and an arrow to show where you are.

Categories include:

-Observing Learning in the Classroom
-Supporting Students
-Supporting Parents
-Attending a Grade Level Meeting
-Attending an IEP Meeting
-Attending a Meeting Over the Phone
-Bathroom! Be Right Back!
-Participating in a Webinar
-I'm Here! Come on in!
-Attending an Admin Meeting at the District Office

This sign also includes a reminder for the principal to be paged on his/her radio if you have a prearranged meeting.

