This adapted book is great to work on the 'who' question. This book works on the essential skills of making inferences, vocabulary, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 15 pages each with a hint for a different person. Students put velcro picture of the correct person on each of the pages! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



Question answering is difficult for children with autism. This book isolates the 'who' question and has worked well for skill building for my students.