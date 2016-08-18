Ted Seuss Geisel Biography Resource:
Connect American History and literature by reading the biography Who Was Dr. Seuss? by Janet B. Pascal.
Ted Seuss Geisel is an American writer and illustrator best known for authoring popular children's books under the pen name Dr. Seuss. His work includes several of the most popular children's books of all time, selling over six hundred million copies worldwide.
In this unit, students will learn about Ted Seuss Geisel’s life as a young boy to becoming one of the most influential writers in the world. They will learn about his struggles and accomplishments as a writer, his role in World War II, and his mission to change people’s views on the environment and equality.
Who Was Dr. Seuss? novel study contains eleven pages of higher level thinking comprehension questions with an answer key and eleven extension activities with a language focus.
Included in this Ted Seuss Geisel novel study are:
11 Pages of Comprehension Questions with an Answer Key
11 Pages of Extension Activities – Language Arts Focus
KWL – Who Was Dr. Seuss?
Synonyms and Antonyms – Prohibition
Parts of Speech – “Least Likely to Succeed”
Correct Word Order – New York Apartments
Punctuation – Blue Elephants and a Brass Band
Helping Verbs and Main Verbs – Norval, Wickersham, and Thnud
Speech Bubbles - The Question of War
Writing a Cinquain Poem - The First Nerd
Capitalization – The Baby Boom
Adjectives - How do you Say Grinch in Chinese?
Homophones - The Natural World
Biography Evaluation – Who Was Dr. Seuss?
Renee Smalley
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
