Theme: Why did the US Economy Boom in the 1920s?

Know: Who was Henry Ford and why was he so successful?

Understand: How did assembly lines, unskilled workers and standardisation help to cut production costs?

Evaluate: How did car production contribute to the US Boom and the cycle of prosperity?



WILF – What Am I Looking For?

Identify / Describe: Who was Henry Ford and why was his ‘Tin Lizzy’ so popular?

Explain: How did mass production techniques cut production cost?

Analyse: Come to a judgement on how far the car industry contributed to the US Boom?



