These resources look at the key reasons why the US economy boomed in the 1920s. I've included a PowerPoint, two worksheets and some revision / dingbat cards on the key features of the USA in the 1920s. Woven into the fabric of the PowerPoint and worksheets are two past paper questions which can be easily adapted to suit your assessment criteria. These resources are ideal for foundation and core students and include a range of DART stratedgies including a mix of true and false statements, missing word as well as traditional digging deeper questions.
Both the PowerPoint and the worksheets focus on the key role played by the car industry in stimulating demand and pioneering mass production techniques. These resources are ideal for foundation and core students.
The learning objectives are as follows:
Theme: Why did the US Economy Boom in the 1920s?
Know: Who was Henry Ford and why was he so successful?
Understand: How did assembly lines, unskilled workers and standardisation help to cut production costs?
Evaluate: How did car production contribute to the US Boom and the cycle of prosperity?
WILF – What Am I Looking For?
Identify / Describe: Who was Henry Ford and why was his ‘Tin Lizzy’ so popular?
Explain: How did mass production techniques cut production cost?
Analyse: Come to a judgement on how far the car industry contributed to the US Boom?
Created: Jul 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
