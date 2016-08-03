The aim of these resources is explain why the USA introduced Prohibition in 1919? The aims of the lesson are as follows
Theme: Why did Prohibition fail?
Know: What was Prohibition?
Understand: Why did certain groups support Prohibition?
Evaluate: Why did the USA introduce Prohibition?
Skills: Cause & Consequence; Economic Understanding
What Am I Looking For this lesson?
Identify / Describe – Why were people opposed to the drinking of alcohol?
Explain – Why did the USA introduce prohibition?
Analyse – Which was the most important factor?
Both resources contain activities for core and able students as well as past paper questions and mark schemes in the PowerPoint for the OCR examination board (Oxford & Cambridge). These can be easily adapted to suit your own assessment criteria and allow for peer and self assessment.
The PowerPoint also includes a keyword snowballing starter as well as a thinking skills review triangle that aims to get students to discuss in small groups before they feedback to a wider discussion. I have also tried to contextualise the learning by introducing an additional starter that gets students to consider why we have laws to prevent underage drinking today.
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
