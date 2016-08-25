WHY DID THE WESTERN ROMAN EMPIRE FALL? Worksheet
Task:
Over the last few class days, you have researched possible theories and reasons why the Western Roman Empire declined, and eventually fell. Now it is your turn to decide the main reason as to why the Western Roman Empire fell.
Directions:
Below is a list of the possible reasons we have studied that led to the decline and eventual fall of the Western Roman Empire. Place these problems in order, from what you feel to be the main reason as to why the Western Roman Empire fell, to the least likely reason to be the fall of the Western Roman Empire. Write in detail why you believe the first three reasons are ultimately the main reasons as to why the Western Roman Empire fell.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Palestine + Israel Conflict
- (1)
- $2.82
KS3 History Mega Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $20.99
Introduction Unit - GCSE Sociology (12 Lessons!)
- 12 Resources
- 20% off$28.16$22.53
New resources
Essential Researchers - The Sociology of Crime & Deviance L10/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192] NEW
- (4)
- $7.03
Updated resources
Palestine + Israel Conflict
- (1)
- $2.82
KS3 History Mega Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $20.99
Year 8 History
- 16 Resources
- $13.95