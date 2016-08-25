WHY DID THE WESTERN ROMAN EMPIRE FALL? Worksheet

Task:
Over the last few class days, you have researched possible theories and reasons why the Western Roman Empire declined, and eventually fell. Now it is your turn to decide the main reason as to why the Western Roman Empire fell.

Directions:
Below is a list of the possible reasons we have studied that led to the decline and eventual fall of the Western Roman Empire. Place these problems in order, from what you feel to be the main reason as to why the Western Roman Empire fell, to the least likely reason to be the fall of the Western Roman Empire. Write in detail why you believe the first three reasons are ultimately the main reasons as to why the Western Roman Empire fell.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • homework-for-fall-of-Western-Roman-Empire.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 14 KB

homework-for-fall-of-Western-Roman-Empire

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades