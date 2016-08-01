This resource includes 3 adapted books - all winter themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way! These books are perfect for this time of year!



The 3 books included:



I Spy Arctic Animals: This great book works on the important skill of following directions and making inferences related to arctic animals. Learn new vocabulary with this fun book!



Where are the Children Sledding?: Work on the tricky 'where' question by finding the correct child and putting them in the correct location.



What is the Snowman Wearing?: Students will work on identifying snowmen based on color and clothing combinations. Great to target seasonal vocabulary and functional skills!



All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.

This is a great way to work on basic skills in a fun spring themed. These books are fun and engaging!



Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.