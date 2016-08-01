These unit has everything you need to teach new thematic vocabulary in an effective way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for Christmas vocabulary, winter vocabulary, New Year’s vocabulary, and Valentine’s vocabulary.



Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!



Each section includes:

- Vocabulary Page

- Individualized Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data

- Spelling Worksheets (hands-on, velcro tasks)

- Writing Worksheets

- Tracing Worksheets



All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 50 activities included!