Make sure you're ready for the snow with this decorative Winter Wonderland Package!
This 30+ piece package is full of frosty fun! The clipart is in PNG format so they can easily be layered in your projects and lesson material.

This package includes:
- 3 different frosty frames
- 15 Girls Dressed for the Snow!
- 11 Snowflake Girls
- 5 Snowflakes
- And 2 additional tree dressing scenes!

Use these iconic girls and their winter wonderland pictures on your worksheets or classroom displays. They are sure to bring a smile to your students faces!

All clipart is the creative property of The Travelling Teacher and should not be redistributed unless incorporated and secured in a new original resource that gives credit to the designer.

  • LIMITEDTIMEWinterWonderlandGirlsClipArt.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 1 MB

LIMITEDTIMEWinterWonderlandGirlsClipArt

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

