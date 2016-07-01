Enjoy the Night Owl Word Problems Adding within 5 Game with your students. Night Owl is a fun interactive PowerPoint game. Students first pick an owl that is sitting on the fence. They then have to figure out the word problem. If they get it correct the owl disappears. Figure out all the word problems to complete the game!
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
This Product Includes:
• 20 night owl word problems
• Owls on a fence game board
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
- (14)
- $4.23
Add and Spell PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $4.23
Basic Facts Evaluations BUNDLE
- 4 Resources
- $11.75
New resources
Year 1 - Spring - Week 3 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Year 1 - Spring - Week 2 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
KS2 Addition Word Problems
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Mother’s Day Maths Letters - Cards – printable activity for Maths, English, Science and more
- (0)
- $4.23
Spring Colour Coded Computation
- (0)
- $4.92
Adding Coins Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE