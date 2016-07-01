Enjoy the Night Owl Word Problems Adding within 5 Game with your students. Night Owl is a fun interactive PowerPoint game. Students first pick an owl that is sitting on the fence. They then have to figure out the word problem. If they get it correct the owl disappears. Figure out all the word problems to complete the game!

Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.

This Product Includes:
• 20 night owl word problems
• Owls on a fence game board

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

