These bright and colorful Word Wall labels are perfect to create a Word Wall feature in your classroom.
The labels are square in shape and offered in three sizes. These sizes include: 6 per page, 4 per page and 2 per page.
A heading card has also been included and is in two sizes.
Should you have any requests, suggestions or queries, please contact me at margauxlangenhoven@gmail.com.
Happy Teaching!
Margaux
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
