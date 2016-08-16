Work tasks are a key component in any classroom! These can be utilized as teaching tools and as independent work tasks. In order to create an effective work task system - you must create a large number of varied work tasks that are visual and structured!



This resource includes detailed instructions for setup, visuals, labels, and directions for use for 40 work tasks. These activities range for more basic, fine motor based activities to academic, pre-vocational, and higher level thinking based activities.



This resource requires the addition of some basic materials such as bins, office supplies, small containers, etc. A detailed supply list is included to make it easy to determine what you will need to create all of these centers! This resource is a classroom must-have!



Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!