Work tasks are a key component in any classroom! These can be utilized as teaching tools and as independent work tasks. In order to create an effective work task system - you must create a large number of varied work tasks that are visual and structured!
This resource includes detailed instructions for setup, visuals, labels, and directions for use for 40 work tasks. These activities range for more basic, fine motor based activities to academic, pre-vocational, and higher level thinking based activities.
This resource requires the addition of some basic materials such as bins, office supplies, small containers, etc. A detailed supply list is included to make it easy to determine what you will need to create all of these centers! This resource is a classroom must-have!
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Matching
- Math for early childhood / Money
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Vocabulary: Phonics High Frequency Words Flashcards
- (0)
- $4.58
Vocabulary: Colour Words Display and Activity Bundle
- 3 Resources
- $10.71
SPAG Revision: Year 4 Pronouns Games
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Character Emotions Charts
- (1)
- FREE
Story Sequence - Cut and Paste - Halloween FREEBIE (2 Little Stories)
- (1)
- FREE
REASONS TO READ DISPLAY TEACHING RESOURCES EYFS KS1-KS2 READING MONSTERS
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Vocabulary: Colour Words Posters Labels Playdough Mats
- (0)
- $4.23
Vocabulary: Colour Words Station Fun
- (0)
- $4.23
Vocabulary: Colour Words Workbook
- (0)
- $4.93