"Cross out all multiples of seven".
Three math problems to solve using hundred square (10 x 10) forms. Answers included.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
abcteach
Thanksgiving Activity Packet (Math & Literacy)
This 10 page activity packet includes Thanksgiving reading, writing and math activities for younger primary students. Writing - I am thankful for.....
- (1)
- $3.00
abcteach
St. Patrick's Day Color & Solve (4 worksheets in 1)
A St.Patrick's Day themed Color & Solve Worksheet packet. Includes 4 different, progressive color and solve worksheets. Students will use the g...
- (0)
- $3.00
abcteach
Valentine's Day: Word Puzzles Packet
Four fun word puzzles with a Valentine's Day theme: Word Maze, Mystery Picture, Cryptogram, and Brain Teasers. Great for Valentine's Day vocabulary...
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE SALE
auntieannie
Bundle Coins Worksheets and Multiple Addens and Multiplication
A bundle. Worksheets on Coins plus multiple addends and multiplication Teaching Resources 100 worksheets Coins KS1 Teachers Counting KS1 KS2 2 1000...
- 3 Resources
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
BUNDLE SALE
auntieannie
Bundle Coins Worksheets plus fractions
A bundle. Questions on Coins plus fractions. Good value. Teaching Resources 100 worksheets Coins KS1 Teachers Counting KS1 KS2 Equivalent Fractions...
- 3 Resources
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
nicadez
Multiplication Concept Posters
These display posters feature kid-friendly graphics to illustrate your teaching on this topic. Great for enhancing your classroom, for general disp...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
TES PICKS
smidgealot
Dice Game for Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication.
Suitable for paired or individual work. Also great as a holding activity. Roll the dice, write the number in the first box. Roll again then add/sub...
- (2)
- FREE
joop09
Counting in pairs and counting sequences in 2s
Differentiated sheets to count and recognise objects in pairs and then counting sequences forwards and backwards in 2s.
- (1)
- FREE
BUNDLE
smithy123
KS1 Resource Pack
A collection of some of my KS1 materials which comprises the following: 126 conversation starters for children 4 comprehensive phonics workbooks an...
- 7 Resources
- $7.04
Updated resources
Elsie99
Mother’s Day Maths Letters - Cards – printable activity for Maths, English, Science and more
This is a no prep Mother’s Day activity. Easy for you and fun for the children! These Mother’s Day letter templates can be easily printed out in bl...
- (0)
- $4.23
nicadez
Multiplication Concept Posters
These display posters feature kid-friendly graphics to illustrate your teaching on this topic. Great for enhancing your classroom, for general disp...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE SALE
auntieannie
Bundle Coins Worksheets plus fractions
A bundle. Questions on Coins plus fractions. Good value. Teaching Resources 100 worksheets Coins KS1 Teachers Counting KS1 KS2 Equivalent Fractions...
- 3 Resources
- 25% off$4.23$3.17