Learn about some of the famous landmarks around the world. This web quest includes: Uluru Rock, Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu, Mt. Everest, Dead Sea, Rock of Gibraltar, Great Pyramid, Suez Canal. Stonehenge, Sahara Desert,Abu Simbel, Easter Island and Angkor Wat. There are comprehension questions and several extension activities:
Updated 7/17/16 to fix link 10 that wasn't working properly.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 19, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
