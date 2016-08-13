This is an endless bundle, so when I add new This Kid's Life Wolrd Religions to this packet, you will receive the update without any additional costs. You can also request a religion and I'll see if I can add it, if possible.
World Religions included:
Islam
Judaism
Hinduism
Christianity
Buddhism
World Relgions to be added:
Taoism
Confucianism
and more!
Included in each packet:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know each country
2. A 3 page letter from a child that describes his or her life
3. Facts about that country and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Lots of Activities and Crafts
7. Postcard Writing Activity
8. Other Writing Activities
9. Basic Language Phrases
10. Crossword Puzzle about each country
11. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
12. All About Pages for Each Religion
Grab this bundle now before the price increases!
All artwork is original and create by myself.
