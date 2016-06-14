Writing - How to Write for Different Situations. The slides are short summaries of how to write in different situations. Students can use these guides to help them write in a variety of ways. You may wish to use these as reference sheets to put in interactive notebooks or writing journals. You can also print these out, laminate, and make into posters for your writing center. The instruction guides can also be projected on an overhead when you want students to refer to them while they are working. You can also print these out on index cards (adjust your printer settings before you print), and make into a little reference book which can be laminated and stored on a ring for a writing center.



Includes:

How to Write Effective Paragraphs

How to Compose a Paragraph of Comparison or Contrast

How to Write a Book Report

Research: How to Choose and Limit a Topic

Research: How to Take Notes Efficiently

Research: How to Write a Topic Outline

Research: How to Write a Research Report

Research: How to Write a Bibliographic Entry for a Book or Encyclopedia

How to Write a News Article

How to Write Explanations or Give Directions

How to Conduct and Report an Interview

How to Write a Friendly Letter

How to Write a Business Letter

Editing Checklist