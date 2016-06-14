Writing - How to Write for Different Situations. The slides are short summaries of how to write in different situations. Students can use these guides to help them write in a variety of ways. You may wish to use these as reference sheets to put in interactive notebooks or writing journals. You can also print these out, laminate, and make into posters for your writing center. The instruction guides can also be projected on an overhead when you want students to refer to them while they are working. You can also print these out on index cards (adjust your printer settings before you print), and make into a little reference book which can be laminated and stored on a ring for a writing center.
Includes:
How to Write Effective Paragraphs
How to Compose a Paragraph of Comparison or Contrast
How to Write a Book Report
Research: How to Choose and Limit a Topic
Research: How to Take Notes Efficiently
Research: How to Write a Topic Outline
Research: How to Write a Research Report
Research: How to Write a Bibliographic Entry for a Book or Encyclopedia
How to Write a News Article
How to Write Explanations or Give Directions
How to Conduct and Report an Interview
How to Write a Friendly Letter
How to Write a Business Letter
Editing Checklist
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Writing Process Poster Set
- (1)
- $2.00
Story Elements
- (1)
- $2.00
Freak the Mighty Quiz Chapters 1 - 8 with study guide
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Writing Newspaper Articles - read a model, analyse it and plan your own
- (0)
- $3.52
A poem about the beauty of the countryside.
- (0)
- FREE
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23