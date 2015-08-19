Writing is one of the parts of language that younger mathematicians are still developing along with their reading, talking, and listening skills. Children learn to write by writing. Writing needs to be original thought, not just copying something that someone else wrote. Therefore it is imperative that opportunities are provided often for students to engage in writing about mathematics.



As the teacher, providing an environment that is rich in mathematical language is a priority. Writing About offers a collaborative opportunity for small groups of students to work individually first to write about a concept and then to come together and putting their individual work into a paragraph about the topic. A word cloud is given as a prompt for words and ideas.



Facilitation notes are provided as well as student activity sheet. This is a good activity for struggling students and ESL/ELL who may need some support in writing. Geometry, Decimals, Fractions, Multiplication & Division, and Measurement are included.



This resource is good for students with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies.