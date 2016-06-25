Students practice writing linear equations using slope and a point in this matching activity, This is a double set of matching cards. Each set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with a point and slope, the other side with an equations. This set has one deck with equations written in point slope form and the other deck has the answers written in slope intercept form. Includes student worksheet and answer keys.



You can use in a variety of ways. You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. You can laminate and use as a warm up on a daily basis.



Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.