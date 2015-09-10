Writing in mathematics involves more than just putting word to paper. Words need to be carefully chosen to communicate ideas and concepts clearly. Writing involves all of the languages of mathematics.
Reading, vocabulary, notations and symbols, diagrams, charts, graphs, and metacognition all serve a role as students are engaged in writing in mathematics. Many and varied opportunities need to be provided for students to engage in original thought writing. And remember, just because a student can say something in words, it in no way shows that they can write those same thoughts. Those are two different skill sets.
Writing also provides opportunities for the verbal learner to excel as well as the creative learner.
We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 10, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Secondary Learning Station Game Packet
- 9 Resources
- $12.00
Writing Prompts and Centers for Middle School Mathematicians
- (1)
- $7.00
Glyphs: A Different Approach: Elementary
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Eng. Lang. P2 Q4 Mark Scheme Resource
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities
- (1)
- $6.00
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
My birthday in history
- (0)
- $2.90