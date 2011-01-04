For beginner writer, sucess criteria to breakdown the process of spelling words. 1. Say the word 2. Listen for sounds 3. Count sounds on fingers - use CVC words 4. Write sounds Then begin again. Use all or choose a few depending on the ability of the group.

