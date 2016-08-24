Students learn mathematics more effectively and more deeply when reading and writing is directed at learning mathematics. (Bossé and Faulconer 2008) This packet includes four activities that target foundational components for developing understandings and building fluency with key mathematical topics: data. Vocabulary and writing are targeted and facilitation notes are provided to support making mathematics content accessible to all learners. Templates and additional resources are provided.
This resource is good for children with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies. We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
