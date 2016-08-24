Students learn mathematics more effectively and more deeply when reading and writing is directed at learning mathematics. (Bossé and Faulconer 2008) This packet includes four activities that target foundational components for developing understandings and building fluency with key mathematical topics: data. Vocabulary and writing are targeted and facilitation notes are provided to support making mathematics content accessible to all learners. Templates and additional resources are provided.

This resource is good for children with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies. We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 302-Writing-Vocab-Literacy-in-Mathematics-Data.pdf
  • 302a.png
  • 302b.png
  • 302c.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 832 KB

302-Writing-Vocab-Literacy-in-Mathematics-Data

Project/Activity

png, 71 KB

302a

Project/Activity

png, 236 KB

302b

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 38%

Bundle

Writing, Vocabulary & Literacy in Primary Mathematics

$25.00

Categories & Grades