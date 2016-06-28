Aligned with the Common Core Standards, this lesson will encourage students to analyze fictitious scenarios based upon actual Supreme Court cases. This activity can be used in two ways;



1) An assessment- students will apply their prior knowledge concerning the United States’ Constitutional amendments, along with their own ethics and logic, to Supreme Court decisions, or



2) Using the provided cheat sheet, students will be introduced to the Bill of Rights, and its' application to Supreme Court cases.



This PowerPoint presentation is full of interactive visuals, and chronologically aligns itself with the provided student handout.



This lesson includes:



- 1 26 slide Power-Point Presentation

- 1 Power-Point Handout

- 1 Cheat Sheet