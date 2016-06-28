Aligned with the Common Core Standards, this lesson will encourage students to analyze fictitious scenarios based upon actual Supreme Court cases. This activity can be used in two ways;

1) An assessment- students will apply their prior knowledge concerning the United States’ Constitutional amendments, along with their own ethics and logic, to Supreme Court decisions, or

2) Using the provided cheat sheet, students will be introduced to the Bill of Rights, and its' application to Supreme Court cases.

This PowerPoint presentation is full of interactive visuals, and chronologically aligns itself with the provided student handout.

This lesson includes:

- 1 26 slide Power-Point Presentation
- 1 Power-Point Handout
- 1 Cheat Sheet

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.jpg
  • Slide2.jpg
  • Slide3.jpg
  • Slide4.jpg
  • Lesson.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 86 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 130 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 189 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades