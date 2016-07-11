This really simple and fun template can easily be printed and cut along the dotted lines for students to study, memorize, and excel! Each card has the answer to the problem on the characters shirt so students can check their work but can easily cover it with their thumb before they check. These cards can easily be printed onto card-stock, construction paper, or laminated to increase life-longevity. Check my store for the multiplication cards as well!
4.NBT.A.2, 4.NBT.B.6, 5.NBT.B.6, 3.OA.A.2, 3.OA.A.3, 3.OA.A.4, 3.OA.B.6, 3.OA.C.7, 4.OA.A.2, 4.OA.B.4
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Five (5) Sentence Summary Paragraph Outline Template
- (0)
- $2.00
Student Friendly Weekly Behavior Tracker Form
- (0)
- $2.00
Characteristics of Famous People Brainstorm Template
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Cash for questions revision activity
- (16)
- $1.41
Solving quadratics by using the formula
- (0)
- $4.23
Maths GCSE 9-1 Exam Preparation and Practice Questions – Diagnostic Test
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
Equations with unknown on both sides - helpsheet
- (1)
- FREE
Equations with Variables on Both Sides Math Stations
- (1)
- $4.00
Year 10 Intermediate Mathematics Mixed Review NSW
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
One-step Equations (Treasure Hunt)
- (2)
- FREE
Linear Equations (Treasure Hunt)
- (0)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Simultaneous Equations)
- (9)
- FREE