This really simple and fun template can easily be printed and cut along the dotted lines for students to study, memorize, and excel! Each card has the answer to the problem on the characters shirt so students can check their work but can easily cover it with their thumb before they check. These cards can easily be printed onto card-stock, construction paper, or laminated to increase life-longevity. Check my store for the multiplication cards as well!



4.NBT.A.2, 4.NBT.B.6, 5.NBT.B.6, 3.OA.A.2, 3.OA.A.3, 3.OA.A.4, 3.OA.B.6, 3.OA.C.7, 4.OA.A.2, 4.OA.B.4