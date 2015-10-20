29-Reading-Response-Templates

Have you been looking for printable worksheets to support and extend your Reading Workshop program? This 31-page, PDF file includes fun and engaging worksheets, which may be supplemented with any reading program. Use them in mini lessons, as classwork, assessments, extension activities, and homework assignments. This product is designed for Grades 3, 4, and 5. They make excellent supplements for your high-flying second graders or upper grade students searching for a reinforcing boost.
I have created the following worksheets to support both fiction and nonfiction reading units:
- My Interactive Reading Notebook Cover Page
- Recording Significant Ideas
- Developing Significant Ideas
- Summary Retell
- Summary Reflections
- Identify Character Traits with Text Evidence
- Identify Character’s Lessons with Text Evidence
- Drafting Debatable Ideas
- Nonfiction Reading List
- Nonfiction Word Bank
- Main Idea and Supporting Details Template version 1
- Main Idea and Supporting Details Template version 2
- Main Idea and Supporting Details Template (blank)
- Problem and Solution Template
- Framed Chronological Graphic Organizer
- Framed Graphic Organizer (blank)
- Before and After Graphic Organizer (lined)
- Before and After Graphic Organizer
- Graphic Organizer (blank)
- Compare and Contrast Template (lined)
- Compare and Contrast Template (bullets)
- Compare and Contrast Template (blank)
- Reading Reflections and Goals
- Comparing Sources
- Interpreting Nonfiction
- Primary Sources
Please rate this product and visit my store for freebies and product updates. Happy teaching and enjoy!
MrsMcDee153
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 20, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Common Core Math Assessments - 4th Grade Numbers & Operations in Base Ten 4.NBT
- (1)
- $3.00
Common Core Math Assessments - 4th Grade Numbers & Operations FRACTIONS 4.NF
- (1)
- $3.00
Common Core Math Assessments - 4th Grade Operations and Algebraic Thinking
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 English Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $11.27
Royal Wedding Quiz 2018
- (0)
- $4.23
Year 2 Easter Comprehension Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $6.33
New resources
Reading comprehension - Christmas in France
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Word Search
- (2)
- FREE
A Collection of Winter Poetry suitable for EYFS and KS1
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Drawing Facial Expressions, Saint Patrick's Day Activity
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions Halloween Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions, Winter-Themed Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00