“Think on Your Feet!” Game – a better-than-Jeopardy interactive game to reinforce students’ practice and mastery of 2.NBT.8: Mentally add 10 or 100 to a given number 100-900, and mentally subtract 10 or 100 from a given number 100-900.
• Interactive PowerPoint designed for computer/doc camera and Smart Boards.
(66 slides.)
• No Prep format: Plug in computer and go.
• 20 Word Problems to promote fluency, collaboration and accountable talk.
• Adherence to state and district standards.
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY: Open the this freebie sampler and try out this engaging “Jeopardy-type” game. Enjoy the fast-paced questions with hyperlinks, sounds, keeping score, and eye-catching visuals.
~~~ Kid Tested—Educator approved: The feedback from teachers across the country and my fellow teachers at school, who use these grade-level interactive sets of task and game cards, state that kids are engaged and enthused; that the students are focused on the screen, calculating the problems, helping one another with the answers, laughing at the images and animations, and most of all – TALKING OUT LOUD ABOUT MATH.
We call it the “WOW” factor! ~~~
ACCOUNTABLE TALK: You will see your students become TEAM PLAYERS as they “talk it out” and problem-solve. They can pick an advisor, take a team vote or decide alone for the answers. The game provides immediate reinforcement of correct thinking about math.
The 20 word problems progressively develop the 6 “I can” statements and clarify the entire 2.NBT.8.
I can mentally add 10 to a given number from 100-900.
I can mentally subtract 10 to a given number from 100-900.
I can mentally add 100 to a given number from 100-900.
I can mentally subtract 100 to a given number from 100-900.
I can mentally count up and back from a given number from 100-900.
Terms
