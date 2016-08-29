3.NBT.3 Math 3rd Grade NO PREP Task Cards—MULTIPLES OF TEN PRINTABLES
Included are: 24 Math Printable Task Cards—to reinforce students’ practice and mastery of 3.NBT.3 Multiply one-digit whole numbers by multiples of 10 in the range 10-90 (e.g., 9 × 80, 5 × 60) using strategies based on place value and properties of operations.
• CCSS aligned with careful adherence to state and district standards.
• No Prep format: Print and go.
• Over 60 unique problems that promote math fluency, collaboration and
accountable talk.
• Answer keys are included.
• Student work-space “Show Your Work” printouts are included.
Kid Tested--Educator Approved: These products have generated excellent feedback. A quote: “I couldn’t believe how engaged the kids were in talking about math.” They support research and best practices.
You will see your students become participants as they problem-solve and receive instant reinforcement on correct thinking about math.
These 24 task cards progressively develop MULTIPLES OF TEN and clarify the entire 3.NBT.3.
3.NBT.3
Multiply one-digit whole numbers by multiples of 10 in the range 10-90 (e.g., 9 × 80, 5 × 60) using strategies based on place value and properties of operations.
Ways to use this resource: supplement whole-class math instruction; use in math centers, in small groups—for intervention and reteaching.
Print in color or gray-scale.
Option: Task cards can be cut out and laminated. Hole-punch and put them on a ring or store them in plastic bags—to use over again.
Terms
Copyright © Classaroundthecorner.com. All rights reserved by author. This product is to be used by the original purchaser only. Copying for more than one teacher, classroom, department, school, or school system is prohibited. This product may not be distributed or displayed digitally for public view. Failure to comply is a copyright infringement and a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Clipart and elements found in this PDF are copyrighted and cannot be extracted and used outside of this file without permission or license. Intended for classroom and personal use ONLY. See product file for clip art and font credits.
Personal Note
We want you to be satisfied with our products and we make sure we do everything in our power to provide you with quality resources. Any issues, suggestions, questions please email: Classaroundthecorner@gmail.com. Thank you so much for shopping with us.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
4.NBT.1 THINK ON YOUR FEET MATH! Interactive Test Prep Game—Place Value
- (0)
- $4.50
4.NBT.3 THINK ON YOUR FEET MATH! Interactive Test Prep Game—Round Multi-digits
- (0)
- $4.50
4.NBT.2 THINK ON YOUR FEET MATH! Interactive Test Prep Game—Comparisons
- (0)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Table Splat! (Times Tables Game)
- (22)
- $4.93
Products and Factors Investigations
- (13)
- $4.23
NEW! 2018 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (13)
- $23.95
New resources
Christmas multiplication word problems
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Maths Game (Who is the Christmas Grinch)
- (2)
- FREE
Properties of Integers - Factors, Multiples, Primes and Squares
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Prime Factorisation (Treasure Hunt)
- (7)
- FREE
LCM and HCF (Treasure Hunt)
- (8)
- FREE
Prime Factorisation 2 (Treasure Hunt)
- (4)
- FREE