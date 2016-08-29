Included are: 24 Math Printable Task Cards—to reinforce students’ practice and mastery of 3.OA.1 Interpret products of whole numbers, e.g., interpret 5 × 7 as the total number of objects in 5 groups of 7 objects each.



• CCSS aligned with careful adherence to state and district standards.

• No Prep format: Print and go.

• Over 50 unique problems that promote math fluency, collaboration and

accountable talk.

• Answer keys are included.

• “Write your own math story” for students to create their own math story problems.

• Student work-space “Show Your Work” printouts are included.



Kid Tested--Educator Approved: These products have generated excellent feedback. A quote: “I couldn’t believe how engaged the kids were in talking about math.” They support research and best practices.



You will see your students become participants as they problem-solve and receive instant reinforcement on correct thinking about math.



These 24 task cards progressively develop interpreting products of whole numbers and clarify the entire 3.OA.1.



3.OA.1 Interpret products of whole numbers, e.g., interpret 5 × 7 as the

total number of objects in 5 groups of 7 objects each.



I can use addition or multiplication to join equal groups.

I can rewrite multiplication equations as repeated addition.

I can rewrite addition equations as multiplication equations.

I can rewrite graphs and arrays into multiplication problems.

I can solve multiplication equations using repeated addition in number lines.

I can solve for products of whole numbers from word problems.



Ways to use this resource: supplement whole-class math instruction; use in math centers, in small groups—for intervention and reteaching.



Print in color or “SAVE YOUR INK” gray-scale.



Option: Task cards can be cut out and laminated. Hole-punch and put them on a ring or store them in plastic bags—to use over again.



Terms

