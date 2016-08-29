3.OA.3 Math 3rd Grade NO PREP Task Cards—Multiply or Divide within 100
Included are: 24 Math Printable Task Cards—to reinforce students’ practice and mastery of 3.OA.3: Use multiplication and division within 100 to solve word problems in situations involving equal groups, arrays, and measurement quantities, e.g., by using drawings and equations with a symbol for the unknown number to represent the problem.
• CCSS aligned with careful adherence to state and district standards.
• No Prep format: Print and go.
• Over 50 unique problems that promote math fluency, collaboration and
accountable talk.
• Answer keys are included.
• “Write your own math story” for students to create their own math story problems.
• Student work-space “Show Your Work” printouts are included.
Kid Tested--Educator Approved: These products have generated excellent feedback. A quote: “I couldn’t believe how engaged the kids were in talking about math.” They support research and best practices.
You will see your students become participants as they problem-solve and receive instant reinforcement on correct thinking about math.
These 24 task cards progressively develop Multiplying and Dividing within 100 and clarify the entire 3.OA.3.
3.OA.3 Use multiplication and division within 100 to solve word problems in situations involving equal groups, arrays, and measurement quantities, e.g., by using drawings and equations with a symbol for the unknown number to represent the problem.
Ways to use this resource: supplement whole-class math instruction; use in math centers, in small groups—for intervention and reteaching.
Print in color or gray-scale.
Option: Task cards can be cut out and laminated. Hole-punch and put them on a ring or store them in plastic bags—to use over again.
Terms
Copyright © Classaroundthecorner.com. All rights reserved by author. This product is to be used by the original purchaser only. Copying for more than one teacher, classroom, department, school, or school system is prohibited. This product may not be distributed or displayed digitally for public view. Failure to comply is a copyright infringement and a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Clipart and elements found in this PDF are copyrighted and cannot be extracted and used outside of this file without permission or license. Intended for classroom and personal use ONLY. See product file for clip art and font credits.
Personal Note
We want you to be satisfied with our products and we make sure we do everything in our power to provide you with quality resources. Any issues, suggestions, questions please email: Classaroundthecorner@gmail.com. Thank you so much for shopping with us.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
4.NBT.1 THINK ON YOUR FEET MATH! Interactive Test Prep Game—Place Value
- (0)
- $4.50
4.NBT.3 THINK ON YOUR FEET MATH! Interactive Test Prep Game—Round Multi-digits
- (0)
- $4.50
4.NBT.2 THINK ON YOUR FEET MATH! Interactive Test Prep Game—Comparisons
- (0)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
Y1 planning and resources for White Rose Maths Spring Block 1 week 1 Addition and Subtraction
- (12)
- $3.52
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 3 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Year 1 - Spring - Week 2 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
BiDMAS 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE
BiDMAS 2 (Treasure Hunt)
- (10)
- FREE