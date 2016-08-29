3.OA.9 Math 3rd Grade NO PREP Task Cards—PROPERTY OF OPERATIONS TO IDENTIFY PATTERNS



Included are: 24 Math Printable Task Cards—to reinforce students’ practice and mastery of 3.OA.9 Identify arithmetic patterns (including patterns in the addition table or multiplication table), and explain them using properties of operations.



• CCSS aligned with careful adherence to state and district standards.

• No Prep format: Print and go.

• Over 50 unique problems that promote math fluency, collaboration and

accountable talk.

• Answer keys are included.

• “Write your own math story” for students to create their own math story problems.

• Student work-space “Show Your Work” printouts are included.



Kid Tested--Educator Approved: These products have generated excellent feedback. A quote: “I couldn’t believe how engaged the kids were in talking about math.” They support research and best practices.



You will see your students become participants as they problem-solve and receive instant reinforcement on correct thinking about math.



These 24 task cards progressively develop odd and even numbers with arithmetic patterns and clarify the entire 3.OA.9.



Ways to use this resource: supplement whole-class math instruction; use in math centers, in small groups—for intervention and reteaching.



Print in color or gray-scale.



Option: Task cards can be cut out and laminated. Hole-punch and put them on a ring or store them in plastic bags—to use over again.



