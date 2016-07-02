This task card set includes twenty-four 3 x 1 digit multiplication task cards that can be solved to reveal the answers to Christmas themed jokes.



What’s Included:



* 24 Task Cards (4 per sheet size)

* Answer Document (blank)

* Answer Document (with multiple choice answers) which can be used as a stand alone worksheet

* Answer Key



If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.



This task card set is unique because it has a coded message answer document that allows you to check the student’s work very quickly. Kids love the jokes, too. Students just use their answer to match the code letter with the solution in the coded joke at the bottom.



Included are two answer documents. One has the code letters and one does not. If you’d like to use this just like a worksheet, then use the one with the code letters. If you’d like to use it as a task card set, then copy the sheet with the blanks and have students record their code letters from the task cards as they complete each problem. Enjoy!