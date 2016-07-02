This task card set includes twenty-four 3 x 1 digit multiplication task cards that can be solved to reveal the answers to Christmas themed jokes.
What’s Included:
* 24 Task Cards (4 per sheet size)
* Answer Document (blank)
* Answer Document (with multiple choice answers) which can be used as a stand alone worksheet
* Answer Key
If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.
This task card set is unique because it has a coded message answer document that allows you to check the student’s work very quickly. Kids love the jokes, too. Students just use their answer to match the code letter with the solution in the coded joke at the bottom.
Included are two answer documents. One has the code letters and one does not. If you’d like to use this just like a worksheet, then use the one with the code letters. If you’d like to use it as a task card set, then copy the sheet with the blanks and have students record their code letters from the task cards as they complete each problem. Enjoy!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Rounding Numbers to Any Place Value Task Cards - w/ self-checking QR codes!
- (0)
- $3.00
Ordering Numbers Sorting Activity - What's the Word style game
- (0)
- $3.00
Area and Perimeter Color Tile Activity w/ Self-checking QR codes
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Introducing Multiplication KS1
- (132)
- $4.23
Introducing Division KS1
- (75)
- $4.23
Table Splat! (Times Tables Game)
- (22)
- $4.93
New resources
Year 3 - Spring Block 1 Multiplication and Division (Block 4)
- (1)
- $9.86
Year 3 Multiply 2 Digits by 1 Digit Multiplication and Division WRM Reasoning and Problem Solving
- (1)
- $2.82
Year 4 11 and 12 Times Tables Multiplication and Division WRM Reasoning and Problem Solving
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BiDMAS 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE
BiDMAS 2 (Treasure Hunt)
- (10)
- FREE
Substitution 1, Positive Numbers (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE