This packet includes 43 pages filled with 30 fun Thanksgiving language and math activities

*Includes Bible Memory verses

Spelling- Thanksgiving Words
word search-Thanksgiving Words
Build a Turkey- Focus on Short Vowels Sounds
Acrostic Poem- Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Memory Game
Decode the Secret Message

Thanksgiving Kindergarten :Math:
Roll a Turkey Game
Math Fact Turkeys

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • KindergartenThanksgivingThanksgivingKindergartenActivities-(1).pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

KindergartenThanksgivingThanksgivingKindergartenActivities-(1)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades