This packet includes 43 pages filled with 30 fun Thanksgiving language and math activities
*Includes Bible Memory verses
Spelling- Thanksgiving Words
word search-Thanksgiving Words
Build a Turkey- Focus on Short Vowels Sounds
Acrostic Poem- Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Memory Game
Decode the Secret Message
Thanksgiving Kindergarten :Math:
Roll a Turkey Game
Math Fact Turkeys
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
