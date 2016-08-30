3rd Grade Math Interactive Test Prep: All Standards - 100 Questions

Build Collaborative Accountable Talk. 100 test prep questions covering all 25 standards and skills - updated with current state standards.
No Prep! Print and go!

Engage your class with these 100 no-nonsense test prep questions. Help students review and master state and common core standards.

Pose questions on document camera for lively discussion!

Let students collaborate in groups!

Assign them as engaging tasks for independent practice.

Math Domains include:
Operations & Algebraic Thinking
Number and Operations in Base Ten
Number and Operations with Fractions
Measurement & Data
Geometry

Student Answer Sheet and Answer Key are included.

Designed for “brain friendly” classrooms! With 3rd Grade Math Interactive Test Prep All Standards - 100 Questions, students will build strength to persevere in making sense of problems and to complete them with confidence.

I’ve spent time this year studying test specifications. I have tried new lesson ideas for the current standards in grades 3-5. I want to share products that are relevant and successful--ones that support research and best practices, with an emphasis on classroom interaction. I just took 5 fifth graders to a STEM Competition (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) in our district, where we won the silver medal (a first for us)!

Order 3rd Grade Math Interactive Test Prep: All Standards - 100 Questions for your classroom today! It’s the “You Do” part of gradual release.

Order the “I Do, We Do” companion product -- 3rd Grade Math Interactive Test Prep: All 25 Standards

Please email me at ClassaroundtheCorner@gmail.com if you have any questions.
**********************************************************************

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • tn1-2016.JPG
  • 1--3rd-25--You-Do.pdf
  • tn2.JPG
  • tn3.JPG
  • tn4.JPG
  • feedback.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 116 KB

tn1-2016

Assessment

pdf, 2 MB

1--3rd-25--You-Do

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 120 KB

tn2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades