4th Grade Math Interactive Test Prep: All 34 Standards
Hook your students’ attention and build collaborative accountable talk!
Review all 34 standards and skills (92 pages) with this up-to-date product!
Your kids will love the ”I Do, We Do” concept in Interactive Test Prep. Questions will grab their curiosity and generate discussion. Students will enjoy peer and teacher interaction as they make sense of real-world problems and use reasoning strategies to solve them.
NO PREP! PUT ON YOUR SMART BOARD OR DOCUMENT CAMERA AND GO!
Engage your class with these 34 no-nonsense test prep task cards to review and master state and common core standards.
Check out the IMAGES. Answer key is included.
Math Domains include:
Operations & Algebraic Thinking
Number and Operations in Base Ten
Number and Operations with Fractions
Measurement & Data
Geometry
Designed for “brain friendly” classrooms, students will have the opportunity to reason “right and wrong math applications” as they apply skills to complete these 34 tasks.
I’ve spent time this year studying test specifications. I have tried new lesson ideas for the current standards in grades 3-5. I want to share products that are relevant and successful--ones that support research and best practices, with an emphasis on classroom interaction. I just took 5 fifth graders to a STEM Competition (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) in our district, where we won the silver medal (a first for us)!
Order for your classroom today!
Please email me at ClassaroundtheCorner@gmail.com if you have any questions.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
