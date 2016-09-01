Included are: 24 Math Printable Task Cards—to reinforce students’ practice and mastery of 5.NBT.1: Recognize that in a multi-digit number, a digit in one place represents 10 times as much as it represents in the place to its right and 1/10 of what it represents in the place to its left.



• CCSS aligned with careful adherence to state and district standards.

• No Prep format: Print and go.

• Over 50 unique problems that promote math fluency, collaboration and

accountable talk.

• Answer keys are included.

• Write Your Own Math Story

• Student work-space “Show Your Work” printouts are included.



Kid Tested--Educator Approved: These products have generated excellent feedback. A quote: “I couldn’t believe how engaged the kids were in talking about math.” They support research and best practices.



You will see your students become participants as they problem-solve and receive instant reinforcement on correct thinking about math.



These 24 task cards progressively develop the 5 “I can” statements and clarify the entire 5.NBT.1.



I can name place values of numbers through 1,000,000.

I can determine that a digit represents ten times what it would be in the place to its right and one-tenth to its left.

I can identify place values in decimals.

I can perform operations with place value.

I can use place values to solve word problems.



5.NBT.1

Recognize that in a multi-digit number, a digit in one place represents 10 times as much as it represents in the place to its right and 1/10 of what it represents in the place to its left.



Ways to use this resource: supplement whole-class math instruction; use in math centers, in small groups—for intervention and reteaching.



Print in color or grayscale.



Option: Task cards can be cut out and laminated. Hole-punch and put them on a ring or store them in plastic bags—to use over again.



Terms

Copyright © Classaroundthecorner.com. All rights reserved by author. This product is to be used by the original purchaser only. Copying for more than one teacher, classroom, department, school, or school system is prohibited.



Personal Note

We want you to be satisfied with our products and we make sure we do everything in our power to provide you with quality resources. Any issues, suggestions, questions please email: Classaroundthecorner@gmail.com. Thank you so much for shopping with us.



Please visit our Class around the Corner Shop