Included are: 24 Math Printable Task Cards—to reinforce students’ practice and mastery of 5.NBT.1: Recognize that in a multi-digit number, a digit in one place represents 10 times as much as it represents in the place to its right and 1/10 of what it represents in the place to its left.
• CCSS aligned with careful adherence to state and district standards.
• No Prep format: Print and go.
• Over 50 unique problems that promote math fluency, collaboration and
accountable talk.
• Answer keys are included.
• Write Your Own Math Story
• Student work-space “Show Your Work” printouts are included.
Kid Tested--Educator Approved: These products have generated excellent feedback. A quote: “I couldn’t believe how engaged the kids were in talking about math.” They support research and best practices.
You will see your students become participants as they problem-solve and receive instant reinforcement on correct thinking about math.
These 24 task cards progressively develop the 5 “I can” statements and clarify the entire 5.NBT.1.
I can name place values of numbers through 1,000,000.
I can determine that a digit represents ten times what it would be in the place to its right and one-tenth to its left.
I can identify place values in decimals.
I can perform operations with place value.
I can use place values to solve word problems.
5.NBT.1
Recognize that in a multi-digit number, a digit in one place represents 10 times as much as it represents in the place to its right and 1/10 of what it represents in the place to its left.
Ways to use this resource: supplement whole-class math instruction; use in math centers, in small groups—for intervention and reteaching.
Print in color or grayscale.
Option: Task cards can be cut out and laminated. Hole-punch and put them on a ring or store them in plastic bags—to use over again.
Info
Created: Sep 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
