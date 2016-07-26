Free
Downloaded 158 times
Viewed 81 times
In this entrepreneurship and engineering project, students get one class period (52 minutes) to find a real problem on campus, document it, develop a solution and prepare a market-based presentation to be peer-reviewed the next day. The main goal of this project developed by Allen Distinguished Educator, Glenn Corey, is to highlight the importance of collaboration when working under a tight deadline - a common situation in today's working world.
SUBJECTS:
• Engineering & Design
• Business
OUTCOMES:
Students will be able to:
• Work collaboratively to identify and document real world problems.
• Create a professional presentation that considers the three C’s (cost, customer, and competition) of product design.
• Give additive design feedback to their peers.
• Modify their proposals according to peer feedback.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.a
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.b
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.c
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.d
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.e
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.1
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.2
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.a
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.b
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.c
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.d
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.e
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.11-12.5
Free
Downloaded 158 times
Viewed 81 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
MAKEShift Poetry
- (1)
- FREE
Light-Up Music Box
- (0)
- FREE
Circuit Arcade
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Scales of production lesson + tasks
- (0)
- $2.82
Product Design Technology Theory Technology Push Market Pull Planned/Percieved Obsolescence
- (0)
- $2.82
GDPR Conditions for special categories of data 9.2 Bundle 3
- 10 Resources
- 25% off$52.83$39.62
New resources
Build A Business:Motor vehicle Enterprise Activity
- (13)
- FREE
Updated resources
Scales of production lesson + tasks
- (0)
- $2.82
Product Design Technology Theory Technology Push Market Pull Planned/Percieved Obsolescence
- (0)
- $2.82
Processing is necessary for archiving purposes 9.2j
- (0)
- 25% off$7.04$5.28