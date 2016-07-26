In this entrepreneurship and engineering project, students get one class period (52 minutes) to find a real problem on campus, document it, develop a solution and prepare a market-based presentation to be peer-reviewed the next day. The main goal of this project developed by Allen Distinguished Educator, Glenn Corey, is to highlight the importance of collaboration when working under a tight deadline - a common situation in today's working world.



SUBJECTS:



• Engineering & Design

• Business



OUTCOMES:



Students will be able to:

• Work collaboratively to identify and document real world problems.

• Create a professional presentation that considers the three C’s (cost, customer, and competition) of product design.

• Give additive design feedback to their peers.

• Modify their proposals according to peer feedback.



ACADEMIC STANDARDS:



• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.a

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.b

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.c

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.d

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.1.e

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.1

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.2

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.9-10.5

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.a

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.b

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.c

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.d

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.11-12.1.e

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.11-12.5