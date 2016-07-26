In this entrepreneurship and engineering project, students get one class period (52 minutes) to find a real problem on campus, document it, develop a solution and prepare a market-based presentation to be peer-reviewed the next day. The main goal of this project developed by Allen Distinguished Educator, Glenn Corey, is to highlight the importance of collaboration when working under a tight deadline - a common situation in today's working world.

SUBJECTS:

• Engineering & Design
• Business

OUTCOMES:

Students will be able to:
• Work collaboratively to identify and document real world problems.
• Create a professional presentation that considers the three C’s (cost, customer, and competition) of product design.
• Give additive design feedback to their peers.
• Modify their proposals according to peer feedback.

